Baidu (BIDU) Shareholder Flow Traders Us Has Boosted Stake; Beese Fulmer Investment Management Increases Stake in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO)

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $103.87. About 812,886 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Files for Note Offerin; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Sinks for Third Straight Day; Chinese ADRs Monday; 02/04/2018 – CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY 601127.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING AUTOPILOT; 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY; 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Baidu’s Ratings Outlook To Stable From Negative; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Its Fincl Services Business; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi Drops in Trading Debut After Raising $2.3 Billion

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 633.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 108,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 125,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, up from 17,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 2.58M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Euro Stoxx 50 Etf (FEZ) by 839,496 shares to 486,456 shares, valued at $17.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Iboxx High Yield Corpo (HYG) by 230,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,974 shares, and cut its stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT).

