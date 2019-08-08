Baidu (BIDU) Shareholder Comgest Global Investors Sas Lowered Stake; Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Intelsat S A (I) as Stock Rose

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 70,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 3.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512.58M, down from 3.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $99.19. About 3.78 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 879,833 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 1.16 million shares to 26.16M shares, valued at $26.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 37,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.