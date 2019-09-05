Baidu (BIDU) Shareholder Comgest Global Investors Sas Lowered Its Position by $11.63 Million; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Centene Del (CNC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 158.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 23,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 38,004 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 14,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.01. About 1.42M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 70,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 3.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512.58 million, down from 3.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $104.25. About 2.39M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY 600548.SS 0548.HK SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU’S TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING BIG DATA, Al AND SMART TRANSPORTATION; 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 18/05/2018 – Ql LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU UNIT TO SELL RAJAX EQUITY STAKE TO ALI PANINI INVESTMENT; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Expects That Du Xiaoman Will Be Deconsolidated From Baidu’s Consolidated Fincl Statements; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18/share; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 468,941 shares to 861,824 shares, valued at $151.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.76M for 21.90 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Portfolio Emerging Markets Etf (GMM) by 73,632 shares to 23,154 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 4,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,688 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.