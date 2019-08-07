Baidu (BIDU) Shareholder Arga Investment Management LP Lowered Stake as Market Value Declined; Cwh Capital Management Holding in Borgwarner (BWA) Boosted by $1.24 Million

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.36. About 2.19 million shares traded or 22.74% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 22.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 4,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 15,127 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 19,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $99.68. About 4.97 million shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 21/03/2018 – DU Recorder Exceeds 50 Million Users, Becomes the Fastest-Growing Screen Recorder App on Google Play; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (NYSE:CNHI) by 2.40M shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $24.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 78,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 1.82M shares. 5,689 were reported by Atria Investments Ltd Liability. Price T Rowe Md holds 377,457 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Company owns 27,500 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 185,800 shares. Community Fin Group Limited invested in 5,946 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancshares invested in 26,369 shares. Kentucky Retirement System stated it has 9,081 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership invested in 129,118 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Company reported 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking has 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia reported 32,971 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie invested in 0.05% or 72,600 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).