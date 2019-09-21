Baidu (BIDU) Share Value Declined While Nuwave Investment Management Boosted Its Position; As Ecolab Com (ECL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Girard Partners LTD Cut Holding

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 152.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 6,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 11,171 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 million, up from 4,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $105.16. About 2.84 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Prices IPO by Subsidiary iQIYI of 125M American Depositary Shrs; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon

Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 2,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 20,892 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.12M, down from 23,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $196.06. About 1.58 million shares traded or 38.92% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $95.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 3,878 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $391,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51 shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts New (NYSE:HST).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $496.04M for 28.50 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $566.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 7,012 shares to 51,929 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 5,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK).