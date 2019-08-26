Baidu (BIDU) Share Value Declined While Newport Asia Upped Holding; Blackstone Group LP Has Raised Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT)

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 1.01M shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35M, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $101.85. About 6.13M shares traded or 53.18% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 20/03/2018 – Computershare’s new “tailor made” Asian share plan platform helps Baidu increase usage four-fold; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 19/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc , has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 56,495 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Co has 20,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Principal Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 43,377 shares. 11,700 were reported by Karpas Strategies. Gruss has invested 4% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Tiaa Cref Management Limited Com has 234,241 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 20,700 shares. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Security Natl Tru holds 0.08% or 7,300 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 94,667 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 1.11M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 175,048 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.02% or 2.06M shares. Seabridge Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus reported 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpg Re Fin Tr Inc by 54,024 shares to 87,217 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 40.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

