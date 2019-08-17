Baidu (BIDU) Share Value Declined While Flow Traders Us Has Increased Stake; Vision Capital Management Has Increased Its United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Stake by $620,490

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $96.7. About 5.93M shares traded or 34.75% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – Baidu Files for Note Offerin; 28/04/2018 – Robin Li and Melissa Ma Donate RMB 660 Million to Peking University to Fund Tech Research and Innovation; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Net $1.1B; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SPIKES 7.3% AFTER 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADR TOPS ESTIMATES; 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s USD Notes Final ‘A’

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 2.62 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct)

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group Ag by 13,007 shares to 8,075 shares, valued at $531,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Esg International Sto by 11,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,436 shares, and cut its stake in Inspire Global Hope Etf.

