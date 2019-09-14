Baidu (BIDU) Share Value Declined While Cambiar Investors Raised Its Stake; As Lkq (LKQ) Share Value Declined, Holder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Lowered by $7.87 Million Its Holding

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 6,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.32M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 2.87 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SEES 2Q REV. $3.97B TO $4.17B, EST. $3.85B; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu Will Own Approximately 34% of Global DU Business’s Outstanding Shrs; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 5.7 BLN ($914 MLN) AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WAS RMB 16 ($2.60); 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 28/04/2018 – Robin Li and Melissa Ma Donate RMB 660 Million to Peking University to Fund Tech Research and Innovation; 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 18/05/2018 – China’s Baidu says COO to step down; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 302,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 990,932 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.37 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.74. About 3.56M shares traded or 30.15% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 42,662 shares to 254,575 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 52,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 453,109 shares, and cut its stake in Rambus Inc Del (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.77 million for 14.11 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 745,106 shares to 20.53 million shares, valued at $1.42 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 493,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

