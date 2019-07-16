Baidu (BIDU) Share Price Declined While Investure Increased Position by $2.55 Million; Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holder American Trust Investment Advisors Cut Stake

Investure Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01 million, up from 51,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $114.57. About 2.06M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 02/04/2018 – CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY 601127.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING AUTOPILOT; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say; 14/03/2018 – BAIDU CEO SEES FULLY AUTONOMOUS DRIVING CARS IN 3-5 YEARS: CCTV; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSES FOR AUTONOMOUS CARS TESTS IN BEIJING; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,144 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, down from 49,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.43. About 2.36M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Agreement in Principle Reached for Aircraft Mechanics and Related Employees Workgroup; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS FLIGHT EXPERIENCED ENGINE ISSUE AT ABOUT 11:08ET; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO GARY KELLY COMMENTS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 20/04/2018 – LA Times: FAA plans to order emergency plane-engine inspections after fatal Southwest accident; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO SEES SECOND HALF 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR ASM GROWTH IN LOW SEVEN PERCENT RANGE; 16/05/2018 – LUV: AUDITING INTERNAL RECORDS TO BE SURE EVERY BLADE EXAMINED; 02/05/2018 – KREM 2 NEWS: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. / via @AP; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 17/04/2018 – Engine Explosion Kills One on Southwest Airlines Plane; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRPLANE HAS VISIBLE DAMAGE ON ENGINE-LIVE TV IMAGES

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $744.00M for 9.75 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Investment Counsel Incorporated Pa reported 40,501 shares. 20,151 were reported by Perritt Cap Mgmt. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd has 0.07% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Financial Counselors invested in 22,303 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 221,200 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cahill Fin Advisors has 10,421 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 71,721 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust owns 9,530 shares. Psagot House has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 9,100 are held by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 489,043 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 257,936 shares stake. King Luther has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Blackrock Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 27.42M shares.

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73 billion and $522.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2,200 shares to 14,705 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 53,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,765 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).