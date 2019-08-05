Baidu (BIDU) Received “Buy” By Jefferies with $132.0000 Target; Clough Capital Partners LP Trimmed Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Position By $3.63 Million

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) stake by 31.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 21,610 shares as Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH)’s stock declined 2.22%. The Clough Capital Partners LP holds 46,607 shares with $7.86M value, down from 68,217 last quarter. Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc now has $4.86B valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $155.72. About 418,647 shares traded or 11.81% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma Wins Unanimous Recommendation From FDA Advisory Committee For Cannabis-derived Drug — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY SHR LOSS 26.0 CENTS; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA WINS BACKING OF FDA ADVISERS FOR CANNABIS DRUG; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA HALTED AHEAD OF TODAY’S FDA ADVISORY PANEL MEETING; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five; 24/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol lsolate to Sundial; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – NULL GW PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE BY THE UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) FOR FIVE NEW EPIDIOLEX® (CANNABIDIOL) PATENTS

Jefferies issued to investors and clients in a recent report that it initiated coverage on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) stock, with a “Buy” rating and a $132.0000 target price.

The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 26/04/2018 – SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY 600548.SS 0548.HK SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU’S TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING BIG DATA, Al AND SMART TRANSPORTATION; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s Star Hire Steps Down as President After Just 14 Months; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSES FOR AUTONOMOUS CARS TESTS IN BEIJING; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi Drops in Trading Debut After Raising $2.3 Billion; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, GLOBAL DU BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE DECONSOLIDATED FROM BAIDU’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. The company has market cap of $38.23 billion. It operates through three divisions: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It has a 8.4 P/E ratio. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties.

Among 6 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Baidu has $245 highest and $175 lowest target. $206.29’s average target is 91.43% above currents $107.76 stock price. Baidu had 19 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Benchmark. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Daiwa Securities. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by HSBC.

Analysts await GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 90.48% or $1.14 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.68 actual EPS reported by GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -92.86% EPS growth.

Clough Capital Partners LP increased Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 7,638 shares to 40,121 valued at $14.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 156,110 shares and now owns 159,910 shares. Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GW Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Piper Jaffray. Cowen & Co maintained GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $193 target. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 7. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus.