Baidu (BIDU) Position Maintained by Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc; Baskin Financial Services Maintains Position in Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 14,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 211,640 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.01 million, up from 197,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 4.15 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 10/04/2018 – Delta Community Supports Families, Financial Education and Health & Human Services; 15/05/2018 – DELTA SEES SUMMER DEMAND `VERY STRONG’ ESPECIALLY TRANSATLANTIC; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CEO ED BASTIAN COMMENTS DURING INTERVIEW MONDAY; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO: HIGHER FUEL IN SHORT TERM `WILL CAUSE SOME PAIN’; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS DROP IN DEMAND AFTER TRAVEL CHANGES LED TO DECISION; 14/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO SEES DEAL FOR AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA TO BUY A STAKE IN IT COMPLETING IN EARLY 2019; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – DELTA HAS 50 SCHEDULED CANCELLATIONS IN NORTHEAST THURSDAY; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Load Factor 82.9%

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 54,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 670,778 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.72 million, up from 616,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $101.46. About 1.08M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu CEO sees self-driving cars in commercial use within 3-5 years – China Daily; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Sees 2Q Rev $3.97B-$4.17B; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say; 23/05/2018 – Baidu Gains for First Day in Five: Chinese ADRs Wednesday

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0.1% or 45.80M shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 182,800 shares. Muhlenkamp has invested 3.15% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks invested in 0.04% or 37,100 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0.01% or 204,412 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 70 shares. Sei Invests invested in 193,399 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.06% or 3.46 million shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Gmt Capital has invested 2.75% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 975,670 are held by Canada Pension Plan Board. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz has invested 0.03% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Raymond James & Associate reported 0.11% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.55% or 78,615 shares. Cibc Mkts reported 345,271 shares. Putnam Invests owns 772,034 shares.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 28,284 shares to 906,117 shares, valued at $174.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 501,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.31M shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).