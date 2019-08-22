Baidu (BIDU) Position Lifted by Tiverton Asset Management Llc; Cousins Properties (CUZ) Stock Value Declined While Davis Selected Advisers Decreased Its Stake

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 78.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 2,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 5,126 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 2,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $104.93. About 2.96 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 23/05/2018 – Baidu Gains for First Day in Five: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s Star Hire Steps Down as President After Just 14 Months; 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Cousins Properties Inc. (CUZ) by 47.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 758,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The institutional investor held 853,270 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.24 million, down from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Cousins Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.32. About 191,427 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7,128 shares to 19,595 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 10,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,383 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $99.80M for 12.62 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.23% negative EPS growth.

