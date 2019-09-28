Baidu (BIDU) Position Boosted by Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc; Greenhaven Associates Has Raised Its Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) Holding by $7.04 Million; Share Value Rose

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 54,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 670,778 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.72 million, up from 616,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $101.21. About 5.69 million shares traded or 47.11% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beijing; 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q REV. $3.33B, EST. $3.20B; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 34,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 3.38 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $691.23 million, up from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs (Gs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 1.50 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 06/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Trump’s tariffs are ‘draconian’ and will raise prices; 08/05/2018 – Former Goldman Exec Gary Cohn expects the digital coin of the future will be simpler than bitcoin; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Asks: ‘Will The Machines Amplify The Next Downturn?’; 01/05/2018 – Goldman to pay $110m over foreign exchange trades; 14/03/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L , BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 12/03/2018 – GS: Schwartz’s departure from Goldman Sachs may pave way for Sol; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs files suit to recover 360 mln rupees from India’s Videocon – Mint; 12/03/2018 – Solomon named sole president and COO at Goldman Sachs, solidifying spot as Blankfein successor; 09/04/2018 – Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital hires Goldman VP as COO – Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – Goldman’s Latest Push: Managing Cash for Big Companies

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM) by 67,497 shares to 4.90M shares, valued at $548.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pultegroup (Phm) (NYSE:PHM) by 1.31M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Airbus Group Nv (Eadsy) (EADSY).

