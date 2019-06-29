Baidu (BIDU) Market Value Declined While 1832 Asset Management LP Has Upped Stake by $718,812; Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Market Value Declined While Next Century Growth Investors Has Decreased Position by $2.65 Million

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 4,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 231,439 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.16M, up from 227,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.36. About 3.45 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer; 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition; 22/03/2018 – China’s Baidu gets green light for self-driving vehicle tests in Beíjing; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by 33.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 21,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,385 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, down from 63,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $114.15. About 283,222 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 36.63% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.55; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.85 Vs Previous View of $4.22/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Backs FY18 Rev $184M; 30/03/2018 – Ligand Enters into Agreement with venBio to Make Worldwide OmniAb® Platform License Accessible to Portfolio Companies; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Under Pact, KSQ Will Be Able to Use Ligand’s Full OmniAb Platform to Discover Antibodies; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS – GENEVANT AIMS FOR 5-10 PRODUCT CANDIDATES INTO CLINIC BY 2020 ACROSS RNAI, MRNA, GENE EDITING MODALITIES USING CO’S LNP, LIGAND CONJUGATE PLATFORMS; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS UNDERREPORTED POTENTIAL AGGREGATE MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES FOR LGD-6972; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 103,182 shares to 3.31 million shares, valued at $173.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 492,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,016 shares to 25,090 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 9,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Inspire Medical Systems Inc.

Analysts await Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 84.10% or $2.01 from last year’s $2.39 per share. LGND’s profit will be $7.45M for 75.10 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.82% negative EPS growth.

