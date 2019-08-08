Baidu (BIDU) Holding Maintained by Newport Asia Llc; As The Gorman (GRC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35M, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $99.21. About 1.30M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU SAYS QI LU TO REMAIN VICE CHAIRMAN; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu was hired at Baidu to take over daily operations from CEO Robin Li in early 2017; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Its Fincl Services Business; 08/05/2018 – Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon, sources say; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s USD Notes Final ‘A’; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s COO steps down less than 2 years after joining; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 26/04/2018 – Baidu Sees 2Q Rev $3.97B-$4.17B

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Gorman (GRC) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 24,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The hedge fund held 87,211 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, down from 111,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Gorman for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $831.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $31.82. About 8,429 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 10/04/2018 – ACL Wins Three GRC Innovation Awards; 27/04/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp declares first quarter cash dividend; 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management; 25/04/2018 – GRC International Sees FY 2018 Results Ahead of Expectations

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $45,323 activity.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 7,280 shares to 66,645 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpc Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 101,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 377 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 9,787 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% or 31,147 shares. 55,384 are owned by Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation invested in 27,922 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 0.02% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Regions Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). 259,625 are held by Northern Corporation. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Inc reported 0.05% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Wells Fargo And Com Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 1.44 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 9,220 shares for 0% of their portfolio. King Luther Mngmt reported 381,263 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC).

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $646.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $199.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.