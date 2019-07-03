Baidu (BIDU) Holding Held by Indus Capital Partners Llc; Puzo Michael J Raised Holding in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by $814,977

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 1101.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 588,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 641,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.79 million, up from 53,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 2.56 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR; 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beijing; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 21/05/2018 – Baidu in Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to Divestiture of Global Ad and Tools Business; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Sinks for Third Straight Day; Chinese ADRs Monday; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY STARTING IN JULY 2018; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 335.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 3,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,248 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $253.86. About 807,651 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 961,482 shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $73.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graftech Intl Ltd by 434,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 8,730 shares to 40,790 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,900 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based State Farm Mutual Automobile has invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Paragon Capital Management Llc invested in 17 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridges Inv Management Incorporated stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Investec Asset North America reported 0.26% stake. Schroder Grp holds 0.02% or 42,788 shares in its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 1,155 shares. Selway Asset Management stated it has 1.39% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Addenda Cap has invested 0.13% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Olstein Limited Partnership stated it has 30,300 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.06% or 72,556 shares. Advisors Asset stated it has 45,140 shares. Joel Isaacson And Com Ltd Com reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Saturna holds 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 1,600 shares. Moreover, Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.15% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 125,287 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP owns 120,707 shares.

