Baidu (BIDU) Holding Held by Hrt Financial Llc; Mckesson Corp. (MCK) Shareholder Martin & Company Has Raised Stake

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 161.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 7,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 11,904 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 4,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $109.48. About 4.16 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – China’s Baidu gets green light for self-driving vehicle tests in Beíjing; 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/04/2018 – Baidu said it now expects second-quarter revenues of between 24.91 billion yuan ($3.93 billion) and 26.19 billion yuan ($4.13 billion), indicating a 19.3-25.4 percent rise versus estimates of a 15.9 percent climb according to Thomson Reuters; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Itself of Its Global DU Business; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc; 14/03/2018 – BAIDU CEO SEES FULLY AUTONOMOUS DRIVING CARS IN 3-5 YEARS: CCTV; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Net $1.1B

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp. (MCK) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 7,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 34,978 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 27,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.05% or $9.8 during the last trading session, reaching $148.75. About 2.29M shares traded or 67.19% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN TO $210 MLN; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 199,816 shares to 59,065 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 10,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,838 shares, and cut its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98B and $331.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 10,570 shares to 169,225 shares, valued at $12.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.