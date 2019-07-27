Baidu (BIDU) Holding Held by Hrt Financial Llc; Glendon Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Position by $1.91 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 161.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 7,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,904 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 4,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $114.22. About 1.68 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 47,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.93 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.83 million, up from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 1.60 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 95,698 shares to 10,244 shares, valued at $66,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 72,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,451 shares, and cut its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na reported 25,552 shares. Of Vermont invested in 0.01% or 1,935 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 29,681 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sun Life, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 379 shares. Scout Investments Incorporated has 134,896 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has 0.01% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Petrus Trust Co Lta holds 6,838 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 792 shares. 16,639 are owned by Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp. Massachusetts-based Geode Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Kbc Grp Nv reported 742,122 shares stake. Lpl Financial Ltd Co invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). United Kingdom-based Horseman Mngmt has invested 5.57% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 445,731 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.03% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 43,271 shares.