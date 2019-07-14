Baidu (BIDU) Holding Has Upped by Newport Asia Llc; Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Upped Its Tractor Supply (TSCO) Holding by $20.45 Million as Stock Price Rose

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Tractor Supply (TSCO) by 27.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 210,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 971,687 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.99M, up from 760,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Tractor Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $112.97. About 895,495 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35M, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $114.9. About 2.56 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 23/05/2018 – Baidu may sell CDRs next month, sources say; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 14/05/2018 – Baidu lets corporate Japan read Chinese consumers’ minds; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters into Definitive Agreements to Divest its Global DU Business; 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 27/04/2018 – Baidu said it now expects second-quarter revenues of between 24.91 billion yuan ($3.93 billion) and 26.19 billion yuan ($4.13 billion), indicating a 19.3-25.4 percent rise versus estimates of a 15.9 percent climb according to Thomson Reuters

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. Intel Corporation – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baidu -2.5% as UBS warns on second-half ad downside – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Baidu, Like Alibaba Stock, Is Falling Into Value Territory – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, BIIB – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $646.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $199.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 92,931 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Capwealth Advsr Limited Company holds 0.61% or 40,982 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett And holds 0.03% or 1,250 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.06% or 327,187 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% or 3,530 shares in its portfolio. Fernwood Investment Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,300 shares. Hood River Cap Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc reported 2,640 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 2,895 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Markets reported 7,391 shares stake. Scout Invs Inc reported 283,859 shares. Brandywine Global Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 67 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Ltd invested 0.1% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).