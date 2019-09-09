Baidu (BIDU) Holder Tt International Has Increased Its Holding; As Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) Share Price Rose, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Cut Holding by $27.98 Million

Tt International increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 54,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 791,349 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.44M, up from 736,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $102.59. About 2.90M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beijing; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU SAYS QI LU TO REMAIN VICE CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Has Biggest Loss Since October; Chinese ADRs Friday; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – Computershare’s new “tailor made” Asian share plan platform helps Baidu increase usage four-fold; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – QTRLY REVENUE FROM BAIDU CORE REACHED RMB 16.1 BLN, UP 26% , WHILE REVENUE FROM IQIYI REACHED RMB 4.9 BLN, UP 57%; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) by 76.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 4.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.64% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, down from 5.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.21. About 1.59 million shares traded. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has declined 6.74% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 07/03/2018 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS TO INCREASE STAKE IN OZON.RU: IFX; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 4Q ADJ OIBDA 45.2B RUBLES, EST. 44.40B; 07/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS STAKE IN OZON.RU TO INCREASE TO 13.7%; 07/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SAYS DEMAND FOR BONDS WAS OVER 50B RUBLES; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q NUMBERS MAY NOT BE COMPARABLE WITH ESTS; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SEES 2018 DIVS AT ABOUT 52B RUBLES; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 4Q NET INCOME 10.9B RUBLES, EST. 14.70B; 25/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTURING OF 35B RUB OF LOANS; 17/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS launched the first Gigabit Class LAA network in Eastern Europe in pursuit of 5G connectivity; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q NET 15.4B RUBLES

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $948.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 557,490 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $21.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,453 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Redfin Corp by 85,000 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $25.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Futurefuel Corporation (NYSE:FF) by 129,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA).