Baidu (BIDU) Holder Thornburg Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $86.04 Million as Shares Declined; Hutchinson Capital Management Has Raised Holding in National Oil Well Varco (NOV)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 69.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 524,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 233,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.56M, down from 758,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $103.84. About 3.53 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18/share; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu Will Own Approximately 34% of Global DU Business’s Outstanding Shrs; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Files for Note Offerin; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will No Longer Serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Co Starting in July 2018; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in National Oil Well Varco (NOV) by 97.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 166,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 336,632 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97M, up from 170,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in National Oil Well Varco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 3.00 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 764,641 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $34.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L by 9,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Fresenius Med Care Ag&Co Kga (NYSE:FMS).

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 172,165 shares to 201,997 shares, valued at $10.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 199,931 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 210,693 shares. Pnc Fin Services Gp accumulated 155,524 shares. Select Equity Group Limited Partnership reported 1.52M shares stake. 63,622 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Inc. Summit Asset Management has invested 0.11% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa reported 29,495 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 3.75M shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Fosun Intll has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.04% or 719,282 shares. Royal London Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Pzena Inv Management Limited Liability Company has invested 2.41% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

