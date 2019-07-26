Baidu (BIDU) Holder Td Asset Management Lowered Its Holding; Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Share Value Rose While Polaris Capital Management Raised Position by $1.10 Million

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 12,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 448,879 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.36 million, up from 436,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $101.3. About 703,759 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 MI WARN NOTICES: QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CUTS 57 JOBS ON CLOSING; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Quest Diagnostics – 03/16/2018 01:25 PM; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA); 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 4,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,325 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83 million, down from 33,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $114.35. About 1.32 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU SAYS QI LU TO REMAIN VICE CHAIRMAN; 29/03/2018 – IQIYI INC ADS DEBUT AT $18.20 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $18/ADS; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu CEO sees self-driving cars in commercial use within 3-5 years – China Daily; 27/04/2018 – Baidu said it now expects second-quarter revenues of between 24.91 billion yuan ($3.93 billion) and 26.19 billion yuan ($4.13 billion), indicating a 19.3-25.4 percent rise versus estimates of a 15.9 percent climb according to Thomson Reuters; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SPIKES 7.3% AFTER 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADR TOPS ESTIMATES; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) owns 257 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Miller Invest Mngmt LP holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 6,829 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Millennium Management Limited Liability owns 3,265 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 0.01% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 37,288 shares. Johnson Counsel accumulated 2,683 shares. 12,144 were accumulated by Moody Financial Bank Division. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 2,690 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 5,463 shares in its portfolio. Adage Group Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). 43,379 are held by Cambridge Rech Advsr. First Republic Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 7,466 shares or 0% of all its holdings. James Inv owns 19 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 4,100 shares to 455,278 shares, valued at $37.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 37,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.15M shares, and cut its stake in Wesco International Inc (NYSE:WCC).

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $65.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 351,298 shares to 10.91M shares, valued at $1.29B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 8,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM).