Baidu (BIDU) Holder Scharf Investments Has Decreased Stake as Stock Price Declined; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Perigon Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $459,173 as Stock Value Rose

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 2,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 360,729 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.00 million, down from 363,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $171.1. About 287,426 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 21,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 301,598 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.40 million, down from 323,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $110. About 576,099 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beijing; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer; 28/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI IS SAID TO PRICE IPO AT $18/ADS; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 02/04/2018 – CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY 601127.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING AUTOPILOT

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.60 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $427.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,060 shares to 120,505 shares, valued at $23.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Marietta Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wendell David has 0.48% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 19,105 shares. Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has 0.41% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Voya Lc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1.98M shares. 3,551 were accumulated by Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Amp Cap Limited reported 477,672 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 43,997 shares. Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Maine-based Bath Savings Tru Co has invested 0.39% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ami Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv invested in 5,885 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management Incorporated has 36,688 shares. Prudential Plc has 0.05% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 100,404 shares. Kistler reported 0.17% stake. Marco Inv Lc reported 38,200 shares.

