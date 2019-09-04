Baidu (BIDU) Holder Sands Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.76 Million as Market Value Declined; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Maintains Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (Call) (ZAYO)

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 10,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 483,051 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.63M, down from 493,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $102.49. About 861,235 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Itself of Its Global DU Business; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZAYO) by 110.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 228,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, up from 108,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 4.22M shares traded or 72.66% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Baidu: ‘China’s Google’ Is Not Done Yet – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Baidu, Like Alibaba Stock, Is Falling Into Value Territory – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Solid Product Portfolio Aid Baidu’s (BIDU) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Consider – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu (BIDU) Down 8.4% on Target Price Cut by Susquehanna – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,948 shares to 40,834 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 448,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Match Group Inc.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.74M for 21.53 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 193,000 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $481,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (Put) (NYSE:ECA) by 237,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management invested in 0% or 11,009 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 35,560 shares. Andra Ap has 0.09% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 106,400 shares. Zimmer Partners Ltd Partnership owns 3.38M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Liability Com reported 400,946 shares stake. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 256,085 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd stated it has 75,287 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Company Ltd has invested 0.51% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 20,000 are owned by Btg Pactual Asset Mngmt Ltd. Tekne Cap Management Ltd Co holds 5.21% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 708,003 shares. Tobam has invested 0.14% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 143,500 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Highland Capital Management LP holds 0.06% or 31,595 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo says annual report will be late – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Zayo Group Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zayo Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.