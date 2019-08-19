Baidu (BIDU) Holder Newport Asia Lifted Stake; Lkq (LKQ) Holder New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Increased Position

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35 million, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.90% or $7.64 during the last trading session, reaching $104.34. About 6.87 million shares traded or 71.47% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu Trades Actively; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – QTRLY TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COST WAS RMB 2.3 BLN ($360 MLN), REPRESENTING A 3% INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 174,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 2.59M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42 million, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $26.17. About 1.29M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $855.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) by 495,961 shares to 387,333 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 196,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 930,950 shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 210,000 were accumulated by 1832 Asset Mgmt L P. 27,661 are held by Paloma Prtn Management. 95,012 are owned by Twin Tree L P. British Columbia Mgmt Corp has 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 87,980 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has 22,193 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Com invested in 0% or 300 shares. Southpoint Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 4.95 million shares or 5.96% of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp accumulated 134,225 shares. Park Presidio Limited invested 9.74% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Nokota Mgmt LP holds 0.09% or 100,000 shares. Mufg Americas holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mai stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). North Run Cap Lp has invested 3.89% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 18,707 are owned by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,228 shares.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LKQ Corporation Sets Date for European Segment Investor Call – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LKQ Announces European Management Succession – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c, Revenues Miss; Lowers FY19 EPS Mid-Point Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LKQ Corporation Announces Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Corporation Announces Results for Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $646.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $199.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.