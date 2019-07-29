Baidu (BIDU) Holder Newport Asia Has Trimmed Position by $8.41 Million; Orbimed Advisors Upped Its Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $47.64 Million as Stock Rose

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 51,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, down from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $113.45. About 1.87 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu CEO sees self-driving cars in commercial use within 3-5 years – China Daily; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – QTRLY REVENUE FROM BAIDU CORE REACHED RMB 16.1 BLN, UP 26% , WHILE REVENUE FROM IQIYI REACHED RMB 4.9 BLN, UP 57%; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 249,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 715,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.80 million, up from 465,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $216.34. About 977,980 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 82.53% or $2.22 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $164.51 million for 60.35 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,040.00% EPS growth.