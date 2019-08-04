Baidu (BIDU) Holder Newport Asia Has Decreased Its Holding as Share Price Declined; Moors & Cabot Has Upped Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Holding by $4.71 Million as Share Value Rose

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 51,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 80,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, down from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 3.23M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Prices IPO by Subsidiary iQIYI of 125M American Depositary Shrs; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say; 18/05/2018 – China’s Baidu says COO to step down; 27/04/2018 – The News Is Good for Baidu — Heard on the Street; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSES FOR AUTONOMOUS CARS TESTS IN BEIJING; 14/03/2018 – BAIDU CEO SEES FULLY AUTONOMOUS DRIVING CARS IN 3-5 YEARS: CCTV; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 98.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 78,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 158,262 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59M, up from 79,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $66.64. About 905,125 shares traded or 17.41% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Retail Bank holds 0.03% or 7,353 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Groesbeck Invest Management Nj holds 16,547 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Ghp Inv owns 15,651 shares. Hourglass Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cv Starr stated it has 195,000 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Company holds 1,304 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation reported 14,390 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 59,624 shares. Mengis Capital Mngmt has invested 0.2% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.52% or 39,280 shares. Cohen Steers stated it has 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.1% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 5,645 shares. Moreover, Fernwood Mngmt Lc has 0.11% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 3,398 shares. The California-based Rh Dinel Invest Counsel has invested 2.41% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

