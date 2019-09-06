Baidu (BIDU) Holder Newport Asia Has Boosted Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Lowered Stake by $68.28 Million

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 59.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 583,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 394,706 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.55 million, down from 978,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $139.6. About 15.09 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35M, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $102.89. About 2.20 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Itself of Its Global DU Business; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTH DIGITAL – TO BEST OF DIRECTORS’ KNOWLEDGE, INVESTOR IS UNIT OF BAIDU, INC; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Baidu’s Ratings Outlook To Stable From Negative; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SPIKES 7.3% AFTER 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADR TOPS ESTIMATES; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $646.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $199.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finance Consulate stated it has 0.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kidder Stephen W reported 59,759 shares stake. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Llc invested 2.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Independent Franchise Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 9.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 6.92M shares. Ghp Investment Advsrs Incorporated owns 81,031 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Osborne Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 162,087 shares or 3.73% of their US portfolio. Olstein Cap Mngmt LP reported 0.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership has 34,261 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 60,000 were reported by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 4.84M shares. Capstone Invest Lc has 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kings Point Capital has 2.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 123,038 shares. New England Research Mgmt invested in 14,934 shares. Eqis Capital owns 0.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 40,366 shares. Tru Investment stated it has 5.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).