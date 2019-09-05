Baidu (BIDU) Holder Newport Asia Decreased Holding by $8.41 Million as Shares Declined; Clarivest Asset Management Decreased Its Stake in Raven Inds (RAVN) by $602,718

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Raven Inds Inc (RAVN) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 15,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 84,053 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 99,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Raven Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.69% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31.28. About 71,472 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 5.01% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.01% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 61C, EST. 49C (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Raven Establishes Latin America Headquarters in Brazil; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $111.1M, EST. $117.0M (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Raven Industries and Farmers Edge Establish Agreement to Develop and Deliver Advanced Agronomic Tools; 06/03/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 4Q REV. $95.8M, EST. $93.3M; 08/03/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on April 27, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Raven Precision Agriculture Technology to Power Autonomous Solutions; 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries Targets 10 % Annualized Earnings Growth Over Long-term; 20/04/2018 – DJ Raven Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAVN)

More notable recent Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Raven do Brasil Introduces Hawkeye Lite Nasdaq:RAVN – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ocean Power Technologies leads industrial gainers; Raven Industries and Cemtrex among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Levi Strauss’ $6.2B Return Public – Seeking Alpha” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Raven Industries Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Raven Industries Flies Against Short-Term Headwinds in Q1 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold RAVN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.18 million shares or 1.77% less from 26.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 75,777 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset holds 0.15% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) or 306,163 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Us Bankshares De holds 0.01% or 58,686 shares in its portfolio. 7,500 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa). Northern Trust Corporation reported 574,935 shares. Kames Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 178,896 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 389 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Lc holds 0.07% or 1.48 million shares. 300,885 were reported by Principal Fin Group Inc. Diversified Inv Strategies Ltd accumulated 126,860 shares or 4.62% of the stock. 13,584 are owned by Sg Americas Lc. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 10,882 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake.

Since March 28, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $153,897 activity. 2,600 Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) shares with value of $101,530 were bought by PAROD RICK.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 83,695 shares to 112,679 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 86,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,881 shares, and has risen its stake in First Long Is Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC).