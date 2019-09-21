Baidu (BIDU) Holder Kazazian Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake by $2.92 Million; Capital International LTD Has Boosted Netapp (NTAP) Position by $2.13 Million as Valuation Declined

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 113.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 24,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 47,067 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52M, up from 22,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $105.16. About 2.84 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 26/04/2018 – Baidu’s quarterly revenue rises 24 percent; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 14/03/2018 – BAIDU CEO SEES FULLY AUTONOMOUS DRIVING CARS IN 3-5 YEARS: CCTV; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SVP

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 296.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 34,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 46,604 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88M, up from 11,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 2.32M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NTAP shares while 185 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.58 million shares or 4.86% less from 230.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Toronto Dominion Bank reported 0% stake. Sun Life Fincl owns 199 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd reported 7,428 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co reported 4,062 shares stake. Mason Street Advsrs Lc reported 0.05% stake. 70,477 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 35,207 shares. Transamerica Advsrs Inc invested in 4 shares. Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 994 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications Limited has invested 0.03% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Glenmede Na holds 0.25% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 918,960 shares. Tortoise Inv Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 58 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Investment has 0.05% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $420.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 7,527 shares to 32,040 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,757 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $84.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 547 shares to 3,858 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,657 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).