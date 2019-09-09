Baidu (BIDU) Holder Investure Increased Holding; Benefitfocus (BNFT) Holder California State Teachers Retirement System Lifted Holding

Investure Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 66,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01M, up from 51,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $102.59. About 2.90 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu CEO sees self-driving cars in commercial use within 3-5 years – China Daily; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSES FOR AUTONOMOUS CARS TESTS IN BEIJING

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 8,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.18% . The institutional investor held 43,142 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 35,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Benefitfocus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $849.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 204,057 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 17.93% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus 4Q Rev $66.8M; 18/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.65, REV VIEW $254.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2018 Rev $250M-$258M; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2Q Rev $55.5M-$57.5M; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $250 MLN TO $258 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Three-quarters of millennials eligible for a health savings account have enrolled in one, according to Benefitfocus

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 21,942 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $129.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.87 in 2018Q4.

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73 billion and $522.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XES) by 61,700 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $21.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

