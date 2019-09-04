Baidu (BIDU) Holder Investure Boosted Position by $2.55 Million as Stock Value Declined; Indus Capital Partners Has Cut Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holding by $3.09 Million as Stock Value Rose

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 88,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, down from 122,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $108.19. About 577,549 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Investure Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 66,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01 million, up from 51,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $102.24. About 901,504 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – QTRLY REVENUE FROM BAIDU CORE REACHED RMB 16.1 BLN, UP 26% , WHILE REVENUE FROM IQIYI REACHED RMB 4.9 BLN, UP 57%; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc; 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 30/04/2018 – BAIDU REPORTS ADJUSTED PROFIT PER ADS $2.08 ON CLERICAL ISSUE; 18/05/2018 – China’s Baidu says COO to step down; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SVP; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onesmart Intl Ed Group Ltd by 176,816 shares to 909,576 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 96,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chris Davis Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Oriental Education & Technology Group Is Nailing It – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HAS, INFN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Buy That Beat Earnings and Revenue Estimates and Raised Guidance – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/20/2019: SE, BIDU, CMCM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Baidu’s New Search Rival Is the World’s Most Valuable Startup – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Underfollowed Chinese Tech Company Is Now More Valuable Than Baidu, JD.com – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IXUS, BABA, ERUS, BIDU: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu Can Still Win in 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.