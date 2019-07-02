Baidu (BIDU) Holder Holowesko Partners LTD Has Cut Holding by $8.81 Million as Share Price Declined; Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Holder Harvest Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $861,042 as Stock Declined

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.31. About 520,858 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 53,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 178,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.43 million, down from 232,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $118.92. About 1.82 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 30/04/2018 – China’s Baidu to sell majority of financial services unit for $1.9bn; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Files for Note Offerin; 18/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu Trades Actively; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi Drops in Trading Debut After Raising $2.3 Billion

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77 million for 20.48 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 84.39% or $2.27 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $147.01M for 70.79 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -940.00% EPS growth.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 275,000 shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $132.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 363,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

