Baidu (BIDU) Holder Harris Associates LP Increased Its Position by $183.51 Million; Apple Computer (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Murphy Capital Management Decreased Stake by $574,255

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 38.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 1.57M shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 5.67M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $665.59 million, up from 4.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $101.21. About 5.69 million shares traded or 47.11% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU SAYS QI LU TO REMAIN VICE CHAIRMAN; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q REV. $3.33B, EST. $3.20B; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 2,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 152,686 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.22M, down from 155,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: At Tuesday’s Apple event in Chicago, the iPad strikes back; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 27/03/2018 – Apple Rolls Out Schoolwork Service, Education App Upgrades; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)sf; 02/04/2018 – Patrick Moorhead: That or potentially Apple’s method of leveraging the press to help negotiate its supply chain contracts; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years; 19/03/2018 – Apple: Are People Sick of Expensive Phones? — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Thursday Apple Rumors: iOS 11.3 is Now Available For All; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: MORE: The initiative comes as part of a larger strategy to make all of Apple’s devices — including; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Gibson Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ironsides Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). National Bank Of The West holds 3.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 153,563 shares. Contrarius Inv Management, a Jersey-based fund reported 66,076 shares. 140 are held by Weitz Investment Mngmt. Cahill Financial Advsr Incorporated stated it has 18,459 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 1.21% or 29,165 shares. Cidel Asset stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Tillar has 1.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.18% or 1,321 shares. Jag Management Llc, Missouri-based fund reported 38,867 shares. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Limited has 0.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 55,757 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% or 10,105 shares. Pioneer Bank & Trust N A Or reported 56,530 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 34,000 shares.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $669.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) by 7,462 shares to 28,803 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) by 5,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLP).

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 709,438 shares to 12.61M shares, valued at $646.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 126,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.69M shares, and cut its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).