Baidu (BIDU) Holder Flow Traders Us Upped Stake; Tekne Capital Management Has Raised Micron Technology (MU) Position by $14.64 Million

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 201.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 357,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 534,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.08 million, up from 177,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.79. About 24.16 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $114.34. About 1.59M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q REV. $3.33B, EST. $3.20B; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 30/04/2018 – BAIDU REPORTS ADJUSTED PROFIT PER ADS $2.08 ON CLERICAL ISSUE; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 27/04/2018 – The News Is Good for Baidu — Heard on the Street; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Sees 2Q Rev $3.97B-$4.17B; 18/05/2018 – QI LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci J (HEWJ) by 442,990 shares to 13,056 shares, valued at $402,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Msci Greece Etf (GREK) by 113,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,740 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK).

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “- Baidu Transforms Mobile Ecosystem with New Integrated AI Solutions – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Tencent and Weibo Are the Gatekeepers to China’s Luxury Market – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Moves 0.34%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Hard to Keep Track of the Losers – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu (BIDU) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.