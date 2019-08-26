Baidu (BIDU) Holder Flow Traders Us Raised Position; Holder Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Increased Aptargroup (ATR) Stake

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $103.8. About 2.93 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer; 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU IN PACTS TO DIVEST GLOBAL DU; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu was hired at Baidu to take over daily operations from CEO Robin Li in early 2017; 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will No Longer Serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Co Starting in July 2018; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 21/05/2018 – Baidu in Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to Divestiture of Global Ad and Tools Business

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Aptargroup (ATR) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 7,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 31,831 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 24,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Aptargroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $120.99. About 235,125 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci J (HEWJ) by 442,990 shares to 13,056 shares, valued at $402,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci France Etf (EWQ) by 40,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,979 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Db Energy Fund.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 266,223 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $59.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishs Msci India (INDA) by 279,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,919 shares, and cut its stake in Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.