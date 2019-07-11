Baidu (BIDU) Holder Burney Co Has Lowered Holding by $1.52 Million as Shares Declined; Micron Technology (MU) Shares Declined While Clearline Capital LP Lowered Stake by $4.86 Million

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 118,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 142,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $42.9. About 51.63 million shares traded or 89.01% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026

Burney Co decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 74.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,158 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $521,000, down from 12,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $114.4. About 2.17 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Du Xiaoman Will Raise Approximately $1.9B; 18/05/2018 – China’s Baidu says COO to step down; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Its Fincl Services Business; 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion; 30/04/2018 – China’s Baidu to sell majority of financial services unit for $1.9bn; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Sees 2Q Rev $3.97B-$4.17B

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Near-Term Pain Will Shift To Longer-Term Benefits For MU Stock Investors – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analyst: Buy These 2 Chip Stocks Now – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Your Next Triple-Digit Winner In This List? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 426,185 shares to 652,648 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xerox Corp by 73,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Conduent Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Invest Counsel accumulated 5,250 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Van Eck Associate has 0.21% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ima Wealth reported 0.97% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The Indiana-based Kessler Gru Ltd Co has invested 1.68% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). James Invest Rech Inc invested in 1% or 370,097 shares. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited reported 279,706 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 27,085 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 476,622 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical Tru has invested 0.2% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 8,315 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg reported 355,766 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.25% or 1.21 million shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 3.82 million shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Welch Gp Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 84.39% or $2.27 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $146.49M for 68.10 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -940.00% EPS growth.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 18,667 shares to 97,891 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 25,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Investors Buy iQiyi Stock Now? – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NVIDIA Pushes Self-Drive Efforts: Must INTC, QCOM, DXC Worry? – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Trade Desk Counts On International Markets – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “- Baidu Transforms Mobile Ecosystem with New Integrated AI Solutions – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is iQiyi a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 14, 2019.