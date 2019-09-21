Baidu (BIDU) Holder Beddow Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; As Union Pacific (UNP) Valuation Rose, Uss Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Position

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 22.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 212,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 751,373 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.08M, down from 963,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 3.42M shares traded or 9.02% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc. (BIDU) by 31.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 17,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, up from 13,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $105.16. About 2.84M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – Baidu in Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to Divestiture of Global Ad and Tools Business; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, GLOBAL DU BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE DECONSOLIDATED FROM BAIDU’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video)

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $173.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) by 20,978 shares to 152,446 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle S.A. (NSRGY) by 26,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,042 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.12 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 215,300 shares to 3.68 million shares, valued at $173.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 184,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

