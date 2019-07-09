Baidu (BIDU) Holder Ashmore Group Plc Trimmed Its Position by $4.60 Million; Ipswich Investment Management Co Upped Holding in Citizens Finl Group (CFG) as Stock Declined

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 23695% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 71,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,385 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 2.12 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects to Achieve Annual Expense Synergies of Approximately $50M by 2020; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 26/03/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – $750 MLN NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MLN 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MLN FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023; 16/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 32.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 28,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.65M, down from 86,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $114.56. About 1.40 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 27/04/2018 – The News Is Good for Baidu — Heard on the Street; 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 14/05/2018 – Baidu lets corporate Japan read Chinese consumers’ minds; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SEES 2Q REV. $3.97B TO $4.17B, EST. $3.85B; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 84.39% or $2.27 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $147.01 million for 68.19 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -940.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 62,560 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 182,529 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs accumulated 1,555 shares. Financial Services Corporation owns 1,507 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc has 13,462 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Check Capital Inc Ca has 0.01% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested 0.24% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Company owns 7,079 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Federated Pa reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Systematic Fin Management LP has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 85,415 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% or 8 shares. Everence Cap Management stated it has 31,629 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And reported 210,378 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp stated it has 279,206 shares.