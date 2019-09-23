Baidu (BIDU) Holder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Increased Holding; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Position in Treehouse Foods (THS) Has Increased as Share Price Declined

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 16.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 11,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 81,654 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.58M, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $102.6. About 2.46M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beijing; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 18/05/2018 – Ql LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Rev $3.33B; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q REV. $3.33B, EST. $3.20B; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 20.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 127,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 760,304 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.13 million, up from 632,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 157,057 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS); 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Post Holdings and TreeHouse Foods Announce HSR Early Termination for Proposed Private Label Ready-to-Eat Cereal Transaction – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation On Behalf Of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Investors (THS) – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why TreeHouse Foods Stock Dropped 12% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $169,516 activity.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $245.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 934,178 shares to 899,395 shares, valued at $210.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 214,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold THS shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 54.30 million shares or 1.67% less from 55.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 664,425 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv Advsr has invested 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Fisher Asset Management Ltd owns 72,091 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 14,400 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Parkside Financial Bank reported 160 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership holds 4,537 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation has 21,613 shares. D E Shaw And reported 278,082 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability accumulated 22,829 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 108,282 shares. Pnc Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 8,390 shares stake. Whittier Trust holds 0% or 12 shares.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 38,586 shares to 1,414 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari N V (Put) by 24,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).