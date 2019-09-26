Baidu (BIDU) Holder Arga Investment Management LP Trimmed Holding by $1.01 Million as Stock Value Declined; Ross Stores (ROST) Share Price Rose While Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Lifted Stake

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 56.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 8,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 6,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $767,000, down from 15,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $103.68. About 3.54M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s COO steps down less than 2 years after joining; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Baidu’s Ratings Outlook To Stable From Negative; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu Will Own Approximately 34% of Global DU Business’s Outstanding Shrs; 28/04/2018 – TPG, Carlyle Lead Over $1.9 Billion Round in Baidu’s Finance Arm; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 180.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 4,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $662,000, up from 2,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 519,643 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales and Earnings Ahead of Expectations — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.93 (NOT $3.29) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $683.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) by 524,818 shares to 872,209 shares, valued at $21.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 233,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 571,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Silicon Motion Technol (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.74 million for 21.78 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

