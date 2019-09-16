Baidu (BIDU) Holder Ally Financial Has Lifted Its Position by $819,000 as Valuation Declined; Nike Cl B (NKE) Holder Schmidt P J Investment Management Increased Its Holding

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 5,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 50,860 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, up from 45,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 4.47M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 30.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52M, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 2.98 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu was hired at Baidu to take over daily operations from CEO Robin Li in early 2017; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters into Definitive Agreements to Divest its Global DU Business; 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion; 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment; 21/03/2018 – DU Recorder Exceeds 50 Million Users, Becomes the Fastest-Growing Screen Recorder App on Google Play; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Sinks for Third Straight Day; Chinese ADRs Monday

