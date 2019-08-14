Baidu Adr Rep A (BIDU) Holding Held by Thomas White International Ltd; As Retrophin (RTRX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Emory University Upped Stake

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Baidu Inc Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 3,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 48,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04 million, up from 45,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.38. About 4.42M shares traded or 1.42% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi Drops in Trading Debut After Raising $2.3 Billion; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $767.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 335,448 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award

Emory University, which manages about $142.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 20,029 shares to 102,586 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S by 6,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,477 shares, and cut its stake in Inflarx Nv.

