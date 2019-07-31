Baidu Adr (BIDU) Stake Maintained by Southeastern Asset Management Inc; Buckhead Capital Management Increased Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc. Adr (BIDU) by 44.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 250,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 810,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.64 million, up from 559,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $111.73. About 2.55 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 5.7 BLN ($914 MLN) AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WAS RMB 16 ($2.60); 21/05/2018 – Baidu in Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to Divestiture of Global Ad and Tools Business; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s President Stepping Down for ‘Family Reasons’; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 7,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,784 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, up from 40,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $115.52. About 11.04 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy’, JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 13/04/2018 – Bank ETFs Fall After Results From JPMorgan, Others — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bezos-Buffett joint venture to save health care is struggling to find a CEO – CNBC; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan $Benchmark; 6NC5, 6NC5 FRN, 11NC10; 17/04/2018 – SMS ASSIST NAMES BECKY LOWE AS NEW CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q-End Tangible Book Value Per Share $54.05, Up 4%; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – SKF SKFb.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 180 FROM SKR 175

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7,636 shares to 16,309 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,181 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca has 167,316 shares. Centurylink Investment Management Com holds 41,624 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Management Inc invested in 158,847 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Axa holds 0.45% or 1.15M shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt accumulated 649,457 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Logan Capital stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Caxton Associates Lp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,306 shares. Villere St Denis J Ltd Liability invested in 129,945 shares. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 7,493 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 2,427 were reported by Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Moon Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Checchi Cap Advisers Lc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 35,044 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.33% or 101,573 shares in its portfolio. Nwq Management Lc invested in 762,765 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “JP Morgan Ship Seized With Over $1 Billion in Cocaine on Board – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Forbes.com published: “JPMorgan Will Return A Record $40 Billion To Shareholders Over The Next Twelve Months – Forbes” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “US Attorney Eyes Possible Forfeiture Of Cocaine Container Ship – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.