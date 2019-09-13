Baidu Adr (BIDU) Shareholder Southeastern Asset Management Has Increased Holding; Occidental Pete Del (OXY) Market Value Declined While Aperio Group Has Lowered Stake

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY) by 41.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 128,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 181,573 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13M, down from 310,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 4.18M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc. Adr (BIDU) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 280,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.08M, up from 810,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $110.82. About 2.32M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 19/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc , has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Haifeng Wang Has Been Promoted to Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of Baidu’s AI Group; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. 15,000 shares were bought by Shearer Bob, worth $753,258. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was made by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. Shares for $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200. The insider Dillon Kenneth bought 5,000 shares worth $222,850. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,617 are held by Stratos Wealth Ltd. Tompkins Fincl Corporation holds 4,556 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Lc accumulated 0.02% or 5,578 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.09% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). West Oak Capital reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr reported 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc reported 56,664 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants has 146,061 shares. Advisor Prtn Lc holds 0.04% or 5,720 shares in its portfolio. Park National Oh accumulated 34,631 shares. Oppenheimer And Company has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Wilen Investment Mgmt has 16,305 shares. Palouse Cap Management invested in 116,878 shares. The West Virginia-based Security Trust has invested 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Associated Banc holds 0.17% or 60,051 shares.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.07M for 16.34 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $24.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Surest (NYSE:ASR) by 5,916 shares to 23,482 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Bull Case for Exxon Stock Is Strong, but Itâ€™s Not Perfect – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “OxyDarko: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental Petroleum: The Anadarko Experiment – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum: Cheap Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oil producers adding hedges; OXY accounts for more than half of increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.