Baidu Adr (BIDU) Holding Has Raised by Winch Advisory Services Llc; Finemark National Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO)

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Adr (BIDU) by 19023.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 15,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,064 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, up from 84 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $114.22. About 1.68 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s COO steps down less than 2 years after joining; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Files for Note Offerin; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’; 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU SAYS QI LU TO REMAIN VICE CHAIRMAN

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 29,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 213,205 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99M, up from 184,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 10.01 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69M and $180.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Trust Floatng Rat Trea Etf (USFR) by 52,665 shares to 5,406 shares, valued at $136,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Consumr Staple Etf (FXG) by 93,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,157 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

