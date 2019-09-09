Bahl & Gaynor Has Trimmed Its Altria Group (MO) Stake by $41.44 Million as Stock Declined; Zazove Associates Upped Its Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) Stake by $1.06 Million

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 41.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 726,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.89 million, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 9.24M shares traded or 1.99% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.63. About 326,073 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 9.66 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 156,065 shares to 3.23 million shares, valued at $155.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 11,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Com holds 0.17% or 1.31 million shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has invested 1.18% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). St Germain D J Com Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.44% or 16,609 shares. The Texas-based U S Global has invested 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Aviance Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Midas Mngmt holds 43,250 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,352 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd accumulated 52,895 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Trust accumulated 52,950 shares or 1.93% of the stock. Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Verity Asset Inc owns 12,095 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa reported 30,748 shares. Fragasso holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 3,675 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity. Richey Albert L had bought 5,000 shares worth $69,500 on Friday, August 23. On Thursday, June 20 THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 5,304 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv holds 17,323 shares. M&T Financial Bank accumulated 50,377 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Advsr Asset accumulated 614,737 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 1.04M shares. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 10,346 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 318 are held by Riggs Asset Managment. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Webster Comml Bank N A has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Brown Advisory Inc holds 152,437 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Sandy Spring Bank & Trust holds 0% or 800 shares. Arcadia Inv Corp Mi reported 100 shares stake.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation (Prn) by 1.32M shares to 580,000 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings (Prn) by 3.05 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Insmed (Prn).