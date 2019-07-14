Bahl & Gaynor Position In Juniper Networks (JNPR) Was Upped; Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) Valuation Declined While Hourglass Capital Upped Its Stake

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 41.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 20,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,987 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 47,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $26.98. About 2.46M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 3.89% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 29/03/2018 – DLA: Juniper Cobra 2018; 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022; 06/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Brain Machine Interface Hardware Revenues to Reach $19 Billion by 2027 Driven by Medical Applications; 25/04/2018 – DARE IN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR JUNIPER’S IVR TECH; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Mixed Reality Apps to Exceed 9 billion by 2022, as Industry aims to Emulate Pokémon Go’s Success; 03/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Simplifies Threat Response with Enhancements to its Unified Cybersecurity Platform; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C, +/- 3C, EST. 43C; 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper Networks’ SRX Series; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Sprouts, But Future Doesn’t Look Green

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 47,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 427,560 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 379,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.89. About 1.04M shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 20.39% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q EPS 12c; 28/03/2018 – Middletown Valley Bank, Inc. Increases Dividend By 50%; 05/03/2018 TINTRI INC – ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO WAIVER AND TENTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 30/04/2018 – Valley National Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 7-8; 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valley National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLY); 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – ON MARCH 22, CO EXECUTED FIRST LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO ITS AUG 7, 2017 LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 322 shares to 4,224 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 4,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,923 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold VLY shares while 59 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 200.08 million shares or 2.41% more from 195.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Capital reported 3.16M shares. 57,900 were reported by South Dakota Council. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated accumulated 367 shares. Ameriprise owns 1.04M shares. 170,201 are owned by Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc. Fmr Llc holds 0% or 725,921 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 5,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc Limited invested in 0.01% or 57,164 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Company (Trc) stated it has 0.01% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Moreover, Provise Mgmt Group Ltd Company has 0.45% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc stated it has 179,063 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Asset holds 0.01% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) or 15,434 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company invested in 29,340 shares or 0% of the stock. Valley Advisers holds 1,000 shares. Natixis stated it has 13,841 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Prudential has 0.01% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 46,534 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has invested 0.02% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 22,088 shares or 0% of the stock. Shell Asset Management Company stated it has 0.01% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). First Republic Invest, California-based fund reported 41,297 shares. Saturna, Washington-based fund reported 13,742 shares. Bogle Inv Management LP De stated it has 23,900 shares. Victory accumulated 131,748 shares. Petrus Lta reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Quantitative Limited Liability Corp reported 14,700 shares stake. Korea Invest reported 1,100 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Andra Ap reported 0.16% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $638,552 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $182,000 was sold by Miller Kenneth Bradley. 10,700 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) shares with value of $279,027 were sold by rahim rami.