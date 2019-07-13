Bahl & Gaynor Trimmed Smucker J M Co (SJM) Stake; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Lowered Its Genpact Limited (G) Holding

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Genpact Limited (G) stake by 45.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 73,570 shares as Genpact Limited (G)’s stock rose 11.68%. The Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc holds 88,034 shares with $3.10B value, down from 161,604 last quarter. Genpact Limited now has $7.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 430,846 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased Smucker J M Co (SJM) stake by 11.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 2,635 shares as Smucker J M Co (SJM)’s stock rose 22.92%. The Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 19,475 shares with $2.27 million value, down from 22,110 last quarter. Smucker J M Co now has $13.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $114.2. About 1.01M shares traded or 23.59% up from the average. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 07/03/2018 – REP FOR SMUCKER DECLINED TO COMMENT; 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 06/03/2018 – FTC: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Move Reflects Execution of Company’s Strategic Roadmap, Including Prioritization of Key Growth Categories; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and the Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to The J.M. Smucker Company; 04/04/2018 – JM Smucker snaps up pet food co, weighs options for baking brands; 06/03/2018 – US challenges JM Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Strategic Priorities Include Increased Emphasis Toward Growing Coffee, Pet, Snacking Food Businesses; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: FTC Announced That It Filed Administrative Complaint Challenging Proposed Transaction; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Estimated Tax Benefit of $200 Million From Deal

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. SJM’s profit will be $200.70 million for 16.22 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.08 actual EPS reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased Community Bank Systems Inc (NYSE:CBU) stake by 26,520 shares to 110,151 valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped S&T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) stake by 22,628 shares and now owns 113,240 shares. Johnson Outdoors Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:JOUT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability stated it has 16,612 shares. Hartford Investment has 51,179 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc reported 0.5% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Moreover, Conestoga Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Madison Inv Inc invested in 0.14% or 63,700 shares. Azimuth Lc stated it has 7,236 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,122 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 83,439 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 364,336 are held by Polaris Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Pathstone Family Office Lc invested in 4 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement Incorporated stated it has 7,980 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co reported 2,000 shares. Champlain Investment Prns Limited Liability Corporation has 1.28% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 1.26M shares. Sigma Planning holds 4,693 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 4,216 were accumulated by Umb Bankshares N A Mo.

Among 7 analysts covering JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. JM Smucker had 16 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Wednesday, February 27. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $96 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, June 7 with “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. On Friday, June 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, April 8.

Among 4 analysts covering Genpact (NYSE:G), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Genpact had 11 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) on Wednesday, February 6 to “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, January 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) rating on Sunday, March 3. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $36 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian State Bank owns 0.01% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 6,810 shares. Tudor Et Al reported 28,449 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 448,844 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company holds 131,057 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stevens Capital Management LP reported 0.11% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Ameriprise Finance Inc accumulated 0% or 43,484 shares. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.26% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Limited stated it has 4.35% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). 13,330 were accumulated by Calamos Advisors Lc. Aperio Grp Lc stated it has 566,049 shares. 377,620 were accumulated by Echo Street Management. Capital Advisers Ltd Company holds 0% or 6,607 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.03% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 23,515 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. G’s profit will be $78.03M for 23.52 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

