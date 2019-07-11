Bahl & Gaynor Has Lifted Its Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $3.59 Million as Share Value Declined; Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Trimmed Its Getty Rlty New (GTY) Position by $483,136

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 33.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 15,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,292 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 45,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.04. About 22,511 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 30.12% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 16/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Announces Date for Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 42C; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.85 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – GETTY REALTY – FUNDED DEAL THROUGH FUNDS AVAILABLE UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NET EARNINGS; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY BOOSTS SIZE OF REVOLVING FACILITY TO $250M; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING FACILITY FROM $175 MLN TO $250 MLN; 09/03/2018 Getty Realty Corp. Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Increases Size of Revolving Facility; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY AMENDS & RESTATES SR UNSECURED CREDIT PACT

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 14,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200,408 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.55M, up from 185,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.13B market cap company. The stock increased 5.22% or $12.93 during the last trading session, reaching $260.41. About 6.34M shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GTY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.51 million shares or 0.83% more from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Whittier invested in 0% or 3,038 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 1.36 million shares. Martingale Asset Management LP owns 169,060 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0% or 55,648 shares. Invesco Limited has 657,659 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Llc accumulated 180,723 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Asset Mgmt One Co Limited has 112,973 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 91,922 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Monarch Asset Lc invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 20,971 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Incorporated has invested 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Analysts await Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GTY’s profit will be $18.85M for 16.87 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Getty Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33M. On Wednesday, May 1 MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,430 shares. BURKE RICHARD T also sold $3.91 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Thursday, January 17.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 35,000 shares to 7,060 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 327,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,527 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).